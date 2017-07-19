South Portland's Major Solar Array Project Gets Underway

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Construction has started on what is expected to be Maine's largest municipally owned solar array.



The Portland Press Herald reports that installation began at South Portland's capped landfill Tuesday. ReVision Energy, a Portland based energy company, is leading the project.



The one-megawatt solar array will be composed of 2,944 solar panels. Officials expect the array to generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year.



Portland officials helped South Portland develop the solar array project. Officials negotiated a similar deal involving Portland's capped landfill.



South Portland sustainability director Julie Rosenbach says the city's collaboration with Portland and partnership with ReVision has moved the city forward in their transition to clean, renewable energy.



The array is expected to be completed by September.