Southern Maine Health Care Names New CEO

Southern Maine Health Care has named a new chief executive officer.

The Journal Tribune reports that Nathan Howell will replace retiring CEO Ed McGeachey May 21.

The new CEO will be tasked with overseeing York County's largest health care system and one of the county's largest employers. The system includes a full service, acute-care medical center in Biddeford and a medical center in Sanford.

Howell graduated from Colby College and earned his business degree from Cornell University.

He previously served as president and CEO of North Star Health Alliance and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y.