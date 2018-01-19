SPECIAL BEYOND#METOO: THE CORRECTIONS

Thursday, January 25 at 2:00 pm

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. In Beyond #MeToo, we share conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment,

The multi-part broadcast event will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution. Each hour will be driven by deep interview and conversation among hosts and guests. The guests and their perspectives will be extremely broad and diverse. Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

Today’s episode: The Corrections

Crime and punishment, truth and consequences. Is it possible to standardize our responses to sexual harassment, so that we have a more fair and even system of punishment? The wildly uneven responses range from removing a creator’s work from the public sphere (Kevin Spacey, Louis CK) to ignoring their misdeeds (Roman Polanski). Senator Al Franken resigns, Donald Trump is president.

Hosts: Joan Walsh and Brian Lehrer