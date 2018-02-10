Speed a Factor in Season's Second Snowmobile Fatality

By 2 hours ago

CORINNA, Maine - Officials with the Maine Warden Service say a Sangerville man died Friday after the snowmobile he was operating crashed on a rail-trail in Corinna. Jeffrey Wiley Jr., 44, apparently lost control and struck a tree.

According to Lt. Dan Scott, Wiley was nearing the end of a 300-mile ride, accompanied by another sled, when the incident occurred. 

Wardens say excessive speed was likely a factor in the crash. Trail conditions, says Scott may not be able to handle high rates of speed.  “Due to the heavy rains and freezing temperatures we have been experiencing this season, many trails have an icy base, requiring longer stopping distances." says Scott "Riders should be careful to not overdrive their headlights and be conscious of hazards and other riders on the trails.”

It's the second snow sled fatality of the riding season.

 

