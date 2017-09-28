State Approves $512 Million Expansion At Maine Medical Center

Maine Medical Center in Portland has earned state approval to expand and renovate.

The $512 million project will add nearly 130 single-patient rooms and about 20 modern procedure rooms. The hospital also plans to move its main entrance and build a new parking garage for employees.

Maine Medical Center president Richard Petersen said in a written statement that the hospital needs to expand and modernize to provide the best possible care for its patients.

Hospital officials hope to break ground next March and expect construction will take four years.