State Gov't Seeks Public Input on Energy Plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Governor’s Energy Office is asking Maine residents for input in developing a roadmap for energy planning.

The office is working with the Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine to hold forums Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 in Presque Isle.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says Maine must reduce its energy prices to become more competitive with states in different regions.

The plan will address the state’s energy, economic development and environmental goals.

The starting point is a 2015 state energy plan. It had broad objectives such as achieving energy and cost savings in the residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. The plan also aimed to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and support the growth of a strong state and regional energy market and workforce.