State Narrows Down Finalists for Regional High School

AUGUSTA, Maine - The state wants to support a regional high school project and has identified three finalists.



The Department of Education says it will provide the funds needed for planning work like legal and referendum costs.



The department could recommend more than one final project or reject all applicants.



The program is part of Republican Gov. Paul LePage's efforts to encourage regional approaches to education and encourage access to career and technical education.



Finalists include schools in northern Aroostook County that want to combine three high schools and career and technology center.