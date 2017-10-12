State Senator Joins Crowded Democratic Field in Maine Governor's Race

PORTLAND, Maine - A state senator and former Cumberland County sheriff says he's joining the expanding field of Democrats that is vying to become the party's nominee in the 2018 race for Maine governor.



The Portland Press Herald reports 62-year-old Mark Dion of Portland is joining the race. Whether Dion would run was a source of speculation for months. He's joining a group of 10 Democrats running in the primary next June.



Other Democratic candidates include Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and former Speaker of the House Mark Eves. Several Republicans are also running, and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she will decide on Friday if she's running.



Dion was first elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2010. He served three terms before his election to the Senate.