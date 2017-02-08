State of the State Analysis

Our panel offers their perspective and analysis of Governor Paul LePage's State of the State address and budget priorities.

Guests:

Michael Cianchette, former counsel to Gov. Paul LePage from 2012-2013 and deputy counsel from 2011-2012. He holds a BA in economics and political science from Boston College along with a JD and an MBA from Suffolk University. He works as in-house counsel and financial manager for a number of affiliated companies in southern Maine.

Cynthia Dill, civil rights lawyer and former State Senator.

Dick Woodbury, a Yarmouth independent, served as a State Representative from 2002 to 2008 and as a State Senator from 2010 to 2014