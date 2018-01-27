Steve Wynn Stepping Down As RNC Finance Chairman Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Real estate and casino magnate Steve Wynn relinquished his duties as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee Saturday following a Wall Street Journal report of an alleged pattern of sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving employees of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn's resignation from his RNC position was first reported by Politico.

The RNC has not responded to NPR's request for comment about the resignation.

But RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has reportedly accepted his resignation and spoke with President Trump about the situation earlier Saturday, according to Politico.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," McDaniel said.

In the Journal report published online Friday, a manicurist at the Wynn Las Vegas said back in 2005, Wynn "forced her to have sex" with him. The report went on to say that after she finished giving him a manicure, Wynn pressured her to take her clothes off and lie on a massage table he kept in his office suite.

The Wall Street Journal added: "The manicurist said she told Mr. Wynn she didn't want to have sex and was married, but he persisted in his demands that she do so, and ultimately she did disrobe and they had sex, the people remember her saying."

The newspaper reported the manicurist was paid a settlement of $7.5 million. This was just one of a "decades-long pattern" of sexual indiscretions, according to the report.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

"The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous," Wynn said in a statement Wynn Resorts sent to media outlets Friday. "We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

Wynn is the chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts, which includes a flagship hotel and casino in Las Vegas that bears his name. Late Friday the company's board of directors announced that it had formed a special committee to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn.

"The Board is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all of the Company's employees and to operating with the highest ethical standards," the board said in a statement provided to CNN Money.

Wynn has over recent years been a top donor to Republican candidates and campaign committees. He's a longtime friend to President Trump, who himself once owned a casino, and Wynn was Trump's pick to be the party's top finance official.

Wynn's resignation comes after a day of questions directed at McDaniel and other prominent Republicans about how the party would handle Wynn's role, his personal donations and his fundraising efforts given the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Last year, when similar allegations were made against movie producer and Democratic donor and fundraiser Harvey Weinstein, McDaniel and others in the GOP pressured national Democrats and prominent Democrats in Congress to cut their ties with Weinstein and return his donations. "Weinstein lined Democrat pockets with millions of dollars," McDaniel wrote on Twitter in October of last year, "If the DNC truly stands up for women like they say they do, then returning Weinstein's dirty money should be a no-brainer."

It is unclear who will replace Wynn as the RNC's finance chairman. It is also not clear whether the RNC or various other GOP campaign committees plan to return or donate Wynn's contributions.

