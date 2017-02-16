Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - Thousands of Maine households and businesses are without power today as another storm dumps wet, heavy snow on much of the state.

Central Maine Power reports more than 16,000 outages as of about 8:30 this morning. Emera Maine is reporting only one outage so far.

A number of schools were delayed or closed as residents dig out from the storm, which forecasters say will be the last for a while. The Maine Turnpike has reported several crashes on the roadway this morning.

The snow is expected to wind down from west to east today, though some flurries will linger in the mountains.

Forecasters say eastern Maine can expect another dusting to three inches of snow before it's over.