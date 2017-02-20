Student Filmmaker Calls for Gender Equality

By Emily Kaye 4 hours ago

Only one woman has ever won an Oscar for best director in the 87-year history of the Academy Awards. Just think about that for a minute. Why does this happen? Why are women only roughly 17 percent of directors, producers, writers, cinematographers and editors in the film industry? That’s insane!

This issue has bothered me for a long time, especially because my dream is to direct movies one day. I brought up this issue once while I was hanging out with a group of three of my male friends. I was surprised by their response. They told me, “The reason that women don’t work in that industry is just because they’re not good at it.” They went on to compare me to a male friend of mine who also makes movies and hopes to go into the industry as well. And it didn’t stop there. They claimed he was better than me despite the fact that I had even beaten him in our school film festival. These were my friends, yet without even seeing my work they assumed that someone else was more skilled than me, just because of my gender.

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been interested in making movies. When I was 12, I had watched nearly every Tim Burton movie and was convinced that one day I could make something like that. I carried a little video camera around all the time - this was before the time of high quality iPhone film footage - and filmed my Barbies or animals I saw outside. When I entered middle school, I got my first school-issued laptop and that’s when I learned how to edit for the first time. I never realized I wanted to direct films until the summer of ninth grade, when I filmed a short video on an iPad one afternoon in my garage with the help of my little sister. 

After filming, I realized that I had accidentally shot the entire thing sideways. I was left with two choices: reshoot the film, or come up with a way to cover it up. I decided on the latter. I renamed it Sideways to make it seem like I had planned for it to be shot this way as an artistic choice. Anyway, I entered it in the Maine Student Film and Video Festival and despite all odds, it actually placed. That’s when I realized, “Whoa! I think I really love doing this.” 

I want to study filmmaking in college, and it’s my dream to make my own movies one day. I’ll spend hours writing a script, thinking up a plot, or entire nights editing, and even though I might complain about the workload, I still enjoy it and will spend any amount of time and effort necessary to make it come out the way I want. Sometimes I like to look back at Sideways and think it’s crazy how far I’ve come since those days of terrible jump cuts and shaky shots. 

I first started to research the lack of female directors after watching a documentary called Miss Representation in my sociology class.  It’s a film about gender stereotypes, and one immediate problem I realized was the lack of women in the film industry to begin with. Roles like directors and producers are usually seen as ‘male’ jobs and are continuously presented as such. One of the reasons I love movies, TV shows, and media is their potential to change the way people look at the world. Media helps define how people see themselves and others. This power in the right hands is amazing, but it can also be used to maintain the status quo. If time and time again, young women never see other women in these kinds of jobs, either in life or on screen, they will not see themselves doing these kinds of jobs. This creates a dangerous cycle. 

The media helps us shape how we see ourselves and the world around us, and it can be dangerous if this “world’ we are seeing is only from one perspective. Diversity is what makes the world the wonderful and innovative place that it is, and diversity in the film industry gives us new and interesting stories and ideas. A good movie makes us care. It makes us see the world in a different way even if it takes looking through a fictional person’s eyes to do it. 

As a high school student I don’t have a lot of power to change the world. What I can do, however, is work with what I have. I love documentary filmmaking and exploring issues around me. My most recent project, a winner in the 2016 Maine Student Film and Video Festival, was First a Boy, a documentary about young transgendered men and the issues they face in their daily lives. The latest project I have planned will be a documentary focusing on the lack of women in the film industry. I’ve learned that films open eyes and change perspectives.

There are things we can all do. We can support movies directed by or starring women; we can talk to people about this issue and get them to notice how women are portrayed in film and the potential impact on young women today. I’m proud to be a female director. We all have stories to tell, and we shouldn’t use a single-lens view to tell them.

Emily Kaye is a senior at Marshwood High School in South Berwick.

Tags: 
Raise Your Voice!

Related Content

SkillsUSA Links Leaders, Technical Training

By Riley Sluzenski Feb 12, 2017
Riley Sluzenski

There are lots of different organizations, clubs, and teams that students can join in high school. I have participated in many of them, including the volleyball team, academic decathlon team, and student council. However, arguably the most important organization I am a part of is SkillsUSA, a national organization that promotes leadership and holds technical competitions for middle school, high school, and college students.

To me, SkillsUSA is less of an organization or competition, and more of a family. I have been lucky to be a member for three years, and have served as a state officer for the past two. I can honestly say that the people I have met through SkillsUSA have become like a second family to me. When I show up at meetings I am greeted with hugs and smiles and comments on things that have happened since we last saw each other. SkillsUSA is an organization that is filled with wonderful people and amazing opportunities for students.

Technical education teaches students career skills and prepares them to go out into the workforce in only a few short years. SkillsUSA helps these students become even more prepared for the world of work by integrating leadership and professional skills. 

What Matters Now? Just Listen.

By Dionna Taylor Jan 17, 2017
Dionna Taylor

My vox pop, a collection of students' voices, is a window to the inner thoughts of how high schoolers feel about themselves. It shows how the life of a high schooler revolves mostly around who they associate themselves with and their extracurricular activities. This is the time in our lives that has the biggest impression on us, and it is the time we are trying to learn who we are as people.

This audio project was built from my interest in learning how people see themselves. Originally it was self-image piece but as I progressed forward I realized it was becoming a more of a “Who Am I?” project. I guess both approaches fit for the project, but when hearing my peers explain to me how they reflect on themselves, I realized that the way they see themselves is who they are, and what makes them themselves.

Hearing different aspects from different people allow others to understand what high schoolers notice, what they pay attention to, what’s important to them and what they’re focused on. It becomes clear as people reflect on themselves, that most high schoolers are motivated by doing something interactive.

Teens Have High Hopes for New President

By Gabriel Ferris Dec 8, 2016
Gabriel Ferris

America has elected its next president, and on January 20, the 45th president, the leader of the "Free World," steps into the Oval Office with a multitude of issues in front of him.

Between January 20 and April 29, President Donald J. Trump will work to achieve his promises during his first 100 days in office. Like other elections, most voters selected either a Republican or a Democratic candidate. Eligible voters voiced their opinions as the younger generations watched.

In the U.S., young people play an important role in the political process. Although not eligible to vote, they drive many of the decisions that eligible voters make. Many of the president’s programs will directly affect youth - both today and in the future. The decisions made in the first 100 days will have long-term impacts on this next generation. Further, these crucial decisions will be remembered by these young people as they move to adulthood - all part of the latest president’s legacy.

Community Service Helps Students, Schools

By Amber Sandstrom Jan 26, 2017
Amber Sandstrom

Volunteering can mean the world to others. It enriches the lives of not only those who are receiving help, but also the lives of those who are paying it forward. Helping others can bring a sense of responsibility to students, and possibly even increase success as adults. As part of high school credit, students should be required to be involved within society and complete a set amount of hours of community service or volunteer services for each year of high school.

Volunteering is not required at my school, but we do have clubs and programs that promote involvement in the community. We have a Civil Rights Team, Youth Voices, and Junior Hospital Volunteers to name a few, but no one is required to participate. Programs outside of school also encourage people to participate. There is no community program that will turn down a volunteer, as help is greatly needed and appreciated. Students should not struggle in finding a good cause to work towards. The examples are all over: cleaning a local park, picking up any trash around school, helping at animal shelters, nursing homes, hospitals, Toys for Tots, and so much more.

I have found that participating in community events has made me a better person. I get to experience the satisfaction of what giving to others brings, and I can explore my future. I plan to be a firefighter and paramedic as an adult, and I am currently involved with a junior firefighter program through North Lakes Fire and Rescue. 

Success Comes with Opportunities, Support

By Alexa Gallant Dec 15, 2016
Alexa Gallant

What comes to mind first when we think of the traditional school environment? Desks, lockers, and crowded hallways are all the common answers. Some of us think of homework, books, and tests. But the ideal school lies deeper than that; it’s a combination of the classes taught, the school’s rules, and of course, the students and staff.

Throughout the day at Snow Pond Arts Academy in Sidney, students can be heard playing ukulele, piano, guitar, violin, and many other instruments. Other students work on their dance routines or scenes from theatre class.

Though I came to Snow Pond Arts Academy to pursue acting, I’ve had the opportunity to take dance classes and learn how to play piano, both of which I enjoy and would never have done if I hadn’t come to a performing arts school. Acting has always been something I’ve loved, and having the opportunity to do it every day at school has helped me grow in my ability. Going to a performing arts school has helped me enjoy school rather than tolerate it.