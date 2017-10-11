Students Learn Best When They're at the Center

When I ask people what values and skills they think should be instilled into children by the education system, I find that an overwhelming number think critical thinking and passion are the most important.  They want to have a generation of learners who ask “Why?”  A generation that asks it when they don’t understand, when they disagree, when they want to understand someone different than themselves.   

This implies that somewhere along the way, despite their best intentions, schools are failing to give students these skills.  How?  

I think the answer is in the way classes are taught.  Most of my high school classes, especially those with more material, are lecture-based.  A lecture format leaves no room for interaction between students, or between students and teachers.  Questions and discussions are seen as distractions, and if the teacher allows them to develop, they won’t get through the lecture.  The kids will be missing material.  In a lecture classroom, some will indeed learn the material, and the rest will be able to focus enough to understand varying degrees of it.  But none will interact with the material.  None of them will develop those critical thinking skills.

If we want to see these values in students, we should design lessons that cultivate them.  Discussion-based classrooms where students read texts, then discuss what they think of them.  Math classrooms where students teach each other and work out problems together.  English classes where students interpret texts.  Science classes where they explore the “what-if’s” and do experiments together.  

My favorite classroom experience came in freshman year.  Every class debated on a history-related topic.  We researched for a week, then prepared speeches and had a formal debate.  The topic was whether teams with names involving the Crusaders should have to change them.  We had to research the Crusades, and think about history in a comprehensive way, consider all sides, then synthesize that into an argument and form an opinion.  Everyone had different insights.  Lots of students were involved in sports, and got really into it, talking about the culture that forms around a sports team and how important the name is to that culture.  I learned about my classmates and the material.

By the end, everyone had their speeches done.  It was the same class of students I had known all year, and many couldn’t have cared less.  Now, they were helping each other, regardless of personal opinion or official side.  When our teacher returned from a week-long absence for the final debate, he was shocked.  He saw a room full of knowledgeable, passionate students, giving opinions and respecting each other.  Everyone had something to say, even kids who hadn’t written or said a word all year.  It was the most we learned and participated.

Admittedly, at first when we were left to ourselves, everyone was confused and didn’t know how to handle themselves.  We went overboard and did whatever we wanted.  But eventually that wore off, and we realized we wouldn’t get anything done unless we took the initiative ourselves.  Once we did, we found the lesson was fun and different.  It got us involved.  Teenagers love to argue, so the debate format successfully tricked us into being passionate about an assignment.

As a student, I would love to see more teachers take advantage of us as learning resources.  By talking to peers, we got different insights, and were forced to synthesize an opinion.  Most importantly, this exercise taught us how to ask “Why?”  When students were faced with an opinion different than their own, they asked “Why” and listened to the answer.  We researched outside of the limits of a textbook.  We evaluated the merit of different arguments and came to our own conclusions, which were often different than the ones we started with.  We taught ourselves how to learn. 

Josephine Smith is a senior at Gorham High School.  She produced this piece as part of the 2017 Raise Your Voice Workshop in Portland sponsored by Maine Public and the Maine Writing Project.

Avoiding the Production Line: Time to Individualize Learning

By Sarah Shields 2 hours ago
Sarah Shields

“Does that make sense?” my middle school math teacher asked the class, not even really wanting an answer after finishing a lesson. I scrambled to finish writing the notes from the board into my notebook before he took the eraser and ruined my hopes of ever catching up. Usual. “Don’t worry, you can use mine,” my friend whispered to me just before the bell rang.

All my life I have struggled in math. I hated math and math hated me. It was borrowing notes, low homework grades, and late nights studying for tests I knew I would never pass. Every semester when report cards would come home, my math grade would always be significantly lower than all of my other classes. My sister would scold me for doing so poorly in classes she’d already taken that had come easily to her.

In eighth grade I had a teacher who changed everything. Suddenly, tests weren’t an ego killer and for once I actually felt like I knew what I was doing. He had a way of tailoring his teaching style to help each particular student when they needed a bit more explanation, demonstration, or even just a quick recap on the material. Since everyone has a different way of learning, students should be able to request teachers with a specific teaching style in order to ensure their academic success.

Student Stories: A Day in the Life of Portland Schools

By Maine Public Team Oct 2, 2017

Imagine if schools could take the best of their communities, and use those approaches, facilities, and positive attributes to make education better? During the summer of 2017, a team of Portland students developed that advice, exploring their community and their own lives, and then brought those ideas together in this short documentary.

These young people learned the basics of storytelling through video production during Gateway to Opportunity, a six-week learning and work program run through the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School for Public Service and Goodwill Northern New England.

This team of young documentary filmmakers was sponsored by Maine Public's Maine Education Project and the Communications and Media Studies Department of the University of Southern Maine. They worked with USM Communications graduate James Doyle to produce this documentary on learning and living in Portland.

Filmed, edited, and produced by the Maine Public team of Gateway to Opportunity: Ray Intwari, Dorcus Shambu, Adamo Nitunga, and Akram Ibrahim,  with assistance from Baha Ibrahim.

Looking for a Renewed Focus on the Purpose of Education

By Jesse Pearlman Sep 30, 2017

As a high school senior, I have noticed a lot about learning and education.  The biggest issue I am seeing today is that there is a change in perspective on the purpose of education and the way students approach learning.  

Instead of pursuing learning as a valuable, enriching experience, many students think only to the future and disregard the present. This mindset is hurting education and making it a competitive sport. Students only take classes to look good for colleges, and one-up each other in grades.  Instead of finding their passions and enriching their minds with what they love, students are thinking only about financial security and college reputation.  These students see failure as unacceptable and set ridiculous standards for themselves, leading to inevitable stress. This issue is why we must re-evaluate the question: What is the purpose of education?

To find out more about how people feel about this issue, I headed to the streets of Portland this summer.  The first answer I got lined up with the competitive mindset: a woman responded with: “to make people smarter and allow them to get a good job.” Financial success is very important and education absolutely sets many people up for college and careers. 

Schools Play a Role in Growing Climate Change Awareness

By Caty DuDevoir Sep 27, 2017

Climate change is becoming more and more relevant to the state of Maine. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over the last century, Maine’s temperature has risen by twice as much as the other 48 continental states. Climate change will affect our beaches, the fishing industry, the skiing industry, and many others. In order to solve the problem, people must fully understand it. Therefore, climate change should be emphasized more in the education system.