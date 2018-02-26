Susan Collins Calls On Senate To Take Up Gun Proposals

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says if it were up to her, the Senate would be moving much more quickly on proposed gun legislation.

“I would be holding hearings this week to evaluate these various proposals that have been put forth to deal with this epidemic of gun violence,” she says.

Collins says she supports closing the loophole allowing guns to be sold at gun shows without a background check and the banning of devices that turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic weapons. She says there are other proposals that deserve prompt hearings and action by the Senate.

Collins says she will be re-introducing her bill this week that would ban anyone on the government’s no-fly list from buying a gun.