Susan Collins, Texas Congressman Exchange Apologies

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has apologized to GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold after being captured on a live microphone making fun of him.

The Texas congressman has also apologized. He earlier blamed "some female senators from the Northeast" for blocking health care legislation and said he wished he could challenge them to a duel "Aaron Burr-style."

"Neither weapons nor inappropriate words are the right way to resolve legislative disputes. I received a handwritten apology from Rep. Farenthold late this morning. I accept his apology, and I offer him mine," Collins said in a statement.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Collins was overheard telling a colleague about Farenthold: "I don’t mean to be unkind but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable."

Collins also mentioned to Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed a widely circulated picture of Farenthold wearing pajamas posing next to a scantily clad woman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.