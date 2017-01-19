Sweden Not Giving up Fight Over Lobster Imports

By Patrick Whittle - Associated Press 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Sweden say the country is not giving up on its battle with the U.S. and Canada about lobsters that turned up in Swedish waters.
 
Sweden wanted the European Union to consider banning imports of American lobsters into the EU. The call came after Sweden announced it had found 32 American lobsters in its waters.
 
European Union officials turned away the request in October. But Swedish officials say the country remains concerned that American lobsters could interfere with valuable European lobsters.
 
A spokeswoman for the Swedish government told The Associated Press that national and regional measures will be presented this winter.
 
A European Union spokeswoman says the issue lies with Sweden. She says the country would still need to notify the European Commission before applying restrictions on national trade.

