Sweden Not Giving up Fight Over Lobster Imports

PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Sweden say they remain concerned about the discovery of American lobsters in their waters, and the country will address the issue on a regional and national level instead of through the European Union.

Sweden wanted the European Union to consider a ban of imports of American lobsters into the 28-member bloc. The dispute started when Sweden announced it had found 32 American lobsters in its waters.

EU officials informed Sweden last week that the European Commission will not propose the lobster be listed as an invasive species.