Syphilis Cases Tick Up In Maine

Maine is seeing a significant increase in sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Maine CDC epidemiologist Dr. Siiri Bennett says that follows a national trend.

“So far this year we’ve had 55 cases of syphilis. At this same time last year, there were only 22,” she says. “We’re also seeing very large increases in the number of gonorrhea cases. So far this year, we’ve received reports of 400 cases of gonorrhea.”

Bennett says there’s no clear cause for rise in STDs. To reduce risk, she recommends limiting sexual partners, using condoms, and getting tested. STDs can be asymptomatic, but can cause serious health issues such as infertility, pregnancy complications and long-term pain.