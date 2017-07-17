Ted Stauffer, Brunswick

I wrote my dad 71 letters in 12 months while serving with the Americal Division RVN from March 1968 to March 1969. My dad was the only one in my life who I felt I could communicate with on any subject with complete openness and honesty. He had lost two wives, was alone while depending on work to take the place of relationships. Except mine. He never served in the military. He was my best friend.

To think he could have paid $100.00 in the men’s room at the Plaza Hotel in New York To have my draft number and name disappear from the draft scrolls, would not be the right thing to do. So we parted ways at the induction center.

He returned to Glen Cove and I entered Fort Dix for basic training. After completing OCS at Fort Benning, Georgia,the rice patties and jungle greeted me at Chu Lai, RVN.

Upon my return and first Christmas at home, my dad presented me with a compilation of the 71 letters I wrote him, bound and typed without fanfare. I read these letters every change of year.

Here is one those letters.