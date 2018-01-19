The Telling Room Show and Tell: A Literary Spectacular

Tuesday, April 10 at 7:30 pm

State Theatre, Portland

Maine Public is the media sponsor of The Telling Room's Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular coming to the State Theatre in Portland on Tuesday, April 10. Hosted by comedian John Hodgman and hip-hop artist Jean Grae, Show & Tell will showcase performances across mediums from a variety of storytellers including writer Andre Dubus III, singer-songwriter Josh Ritter, novelist Paula McClain, and poet Zainab Almatwari.



Show & Tell is designed to raise awareness and funds for the Telling Room's confidence building literary arts programs. All proceeds from the event will be used to support the nonprofit's free in-school and afterschool writing initiatives for Maine youth.



Maine Public Members have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public from Friday, January 19, at 10:00 am through Monday, January 22, at 10:00 am. To purchase tickets during the presale period, visit ticketmaster.com and use code mainepublic.



The Telling Room is a nonprofit writing center dedicated to the idea that children and young adults are natural storytellers. Focused on young writers ages 6 to 18