Third Democrat Announces Run for Maine's 2nd District Seat

Democrats now have a third candidate running for the party's nomination in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Two-time state Senate candidate Jonathan Fulford, of Monroe, says he intends to get in the race.

A farmer and a carpenter, Fulford says incumbent Congressman Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, does not represent the district on key issues such as health care.

“The whole reason I decided to get into politics originally - which continues to be the same motivation - which is, I have grandchildren and they remind me of my commitment to the future,” he says.

Fulford says he plans to run a grassroots campaign based on jobs and economic development.

In addition to Fulford, Phil Cleaves and Tim Rich have already announced runs for the 2nd District seat.