Thousands Of Mainers Signing Up For ACA Coverage

PORTLAND, Maine - Thousands of Mainers are signing up for individual health plans under the health care overhaul that's under threat by President Donald Trump's administration.



Figures released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday indicate more than 40,600 Mainers had signed up for 2018 plans on the Affordable Care Act individual marketplace. The deadline for signing up is Friday.



Steve Butterfield from Consumers for Affordable Health Care tells the Portland Press Herald that figures could come closer to last year's level of 80,000 when all is said and done.



Nationwide, experts expect total enrollments to be down from 2017 because the sign-up period has been cut in half to six weeks.