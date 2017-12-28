Thursday's Cold Sets Record Atop Mount Washington

If you think it's cold outside where you are, consider the top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington, described as the "home of the world's worst weather."

At the 6,200-foot summit, the mountain's weather observatory recorded a record low temperature for Dec. 28.

"Early this morning we dropped to about 34 below (zero), which was a new daily record for the date, and then we gusted to 116 mph," says Tom Padham, a weather observer based there. "Wind chill values dropped to as low as 89 below (zero). Basically, this is about as cold as I've seen in my five years up here."

A small staff has been gathering weather data at the site and using it for forecasting for the past 85 years. Padham says the observatory itself is built like a fortress, with three-foot-thick concrete walls built to sustain 300 mph winds and protected from chunks of ice that fly around like projectiles.