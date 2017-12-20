Monday, December 25 at 2:00 pm

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

To listen to the audio of “Tinsel Tales 4: Stories Of The Season Told Through Music,” please click HERE.