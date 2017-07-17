Tiny Liquor Bottles Could See Price Hike After Ban Effort

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s liquor agency is proposing to raise retail prices on liquor, including the tiny alcohol bottles that survived the Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s efforts to ban their sale.

Maine’s bureau of alcoholic beverages wants to raise retail prices on 50-milliliter bottles from 99 cents to $1.49.

Price changes would also affect different-sized varieties.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States says it’s evaluating the proposal.

A state spokesman said prices changes were planned long before "‘nips’ became a household phrase."

The bureau told liquor brokers and suppliers the price increase followed concerns the state’s profit was not proportional to sales growth.

Maine saw $46 million in liquor profits in 2015, a 66 percent increase from 2003.

LePage proposed banning tiny alcohol bottles after lawmakers approved a 5-cent bottle deposit.