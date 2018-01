Top Stories: Federal Government Reopens; Tsunami Alert Downgraded

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tsunami Alert Is Downgraded Along Alaska's Coast After Powerful Quake.

-- Hugh Masekela, Father Of South African Jazz, Dies At 78.

-- 5 Workers Are Missing After An Explosion At Oklahoma Drilling Rig.

-- Government Reopens For Business, But Immigration Fight Still Looms.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Says U.S. Seeks To Quit Iran Deal Unless Changes Made. (AP)

Intel Says Patches Released To Fix Faults Are Also Faulty. (Reuters)

Fresh Clashes Reported Between Turkey, Kurds In Syria. (AFP)

Thousands Continue To Flee Philippines Volcano. (AP)

Jury Clears Ex-Milwaukee Sheriff Of Free Speech Complaint. (Newsweek)

Hawaii Gov. Didn't Know His Twitter Password, Couldn't Send Out False Missile Alert. (Star-Advertiser)