Top Stories: Slower U.S. Growth In 4th Quarter; South Korean Hospital Fire

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Growth Slows To 2.6 Percent Pace In The Fourth Quarter.
-- Fire Rips Through South Korean Hospital, Killing Dozens Of Patients.
-- Trump Offers Apology For Retweeting Anti-Muslim Videos From British Far-Right Party.
-- Some Missing FBI Texts Are Recovered, DOJ Inspector Says.
-- After Revelations Of Gender Pay Gap At BBC, 4 Male Hosts Agree To Salary Cut.
-- Walmart To Launch Online Grocery Delivery In Japan.
And here are more early headlines:
FBI Agent Shoots Kidnapping Victim To Death In Houston. (Houston Chronicle)
8 Climbers Trapped For Days In Swiss Cave Now Free. (Swiss Info)
Everest Climbing Chronicler Elizabeth Hawley Dies At 94. (Reuters)
French Shoppers Fight Over Nutella Jars On Sale. (Guardian)