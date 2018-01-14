Tour Series to Focus on Woodland Stewardship

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) _ Officials in Maine are leading tours around the state to give the public a look at examples of woodland stewardship and conservation by private landowners.



The Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine Forest Service are co-sponsoring the tours, which are open to landowners, loggers, foresters and other people interested in care of small woodlands.



The first tour in the series is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Rockport. It will take place at Erickson Fields Preserve, which is a program of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. The preserve includes about 2.5 miles of year-round, public access walking trails.



Another tour is scheduled for Feb. 15 at Pemaquid Watershed Association's Bearce-Allen Preserve and Demonstration Forest in Bristol. Others will take place on March 15 in Bremen and April 19 in Waldoboro.