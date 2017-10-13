Town Aims To Prevent Amish Buggy Crashes

WHITEFIELD, Maine - Officials in a Maine town say they hope to work with a growing Amish community to prevent accidents involving horse-drawn buggies after two recent crashes.



Police and transportation officials say more signs and warnings can be added in Whitefield to warn people about the presence of buggies on roadways. But some officials say no matter how many signs are put up, it's up to motorists to be aware of their Amish neighbors.



No members of the Amish community were present at a select board meeting discussing the issue this week, but officials say they hope to meet with them as soon as next week.



Officials say no one was seriously hurt in two crashes on Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.