Maine Public TV Air Times:

Thur., Jan. 25 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 27 at 11:00 am

It took a lot of effort to move this Maine mountain, but it led to a local ski revolution that benefited the entire community; and resulted in an odd lapse in memory. There's only one mountain in Jay, Maine, but most of the locals don’t know its name, much less its curious history. If you do mention its name, Spruce Mountain, they’ll direct you to a cow pasture across the river. A quirky tale of memories lost, “The Town that Moved a Mountain” tells how in the late 1950s, a group of ski enthusiasts built a successful ski area on Spruce Mountain and then just two years later, moved the whole operation to a new location. Including the name! In doing so, they brought together a community and made an impact that carries on to this day.

Produced by Rick Groleau.