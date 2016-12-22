Tradition of Giving

For many, the holiday season is a time for giving to charities and volunteering time. For some, the inspiration comes from their faith, for others, it may be IRS-driven. Join us for a conversation about how generosity can and does play out in our live and communities this time of year in Maine.

Guests:

Sarah Shepley, interfaith minister, and faculty member at the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine

Ellie Miller, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine

Sarah Desormiers, CPA, Integrated Tax Consultants