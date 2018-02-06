Tronc Preparing To Sell The Los Angeles Times

Parent company Tronc Inc. is preparing to sell the Los Angeles Times. A source familiar with negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity confirms to NPR that a sale is in the works.

The Washington Post reports that the buyer is Patrick Soon-Shiong, a major shareholder of Tronc, described in a Times story as a biotech billionaire. He will also buy sister paper the San Diego Union-Tribune, according to the Post.

Among the issues roiling the LAT is the turnover of executives in the wake of reporting by NPR's David Folkenflik on allegations of sexual harassment. Times journalists also voted recently to unionize.

This story will be updated.

