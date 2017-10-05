Tropical Storm Nate Is Predicted To Become A Gulf Hurricane

A tropical cyclone in the northwestern Caribbean Sea has been upgraded to a named storm, Tropical Storm Nate. The system is likely to become a hurricane in the next three days and could hit the northern Gulf Coast Sunday morning, forecasters say.

Nate is currently bringing heavy rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras, as it scrapes along their coasts on a northwest track toward Cancun. The storm has triggered flood warnings in those areas, along with a hurricane watch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos.

The cyclone currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. By Sunday, those winds are expected to reach 75 mph.

