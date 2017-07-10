Troy Murray, Portland

Although I was to return to Vietnam in early 1965 for a year in-country, my more significant Vietnam experience occurred in 1964, when events contributed to a growing sense of the inevitability of conflict.

I was a junior officer stationed aboard a small coastal minesweeper in a squadron whose home port was on the island of Kyushu in Japan. At the beginning of summer, 1964, we were ordered to make hurried preparations for an immediate departure to Vietnam to undertake what was then a highly classified operation. For small ships whose usual speed was 10 knots, a trip of almost 2,000 was no small matter in itself

We had two objectives: to “ride shotgun” for a small squad of Marines charged with mapping several beaches for their potential as amphibious landing sites; and to sweep Cam Ranh Bay for any mines that may have been left over from WW II.

Our experience in Nha Trang conveys the flavor of the operation. There we were, a few hundred yards off the white-sand beaches of what was then known as the “French Riviera of Southeast Asia,” wearing tin helmets and flak jackets while sweating in the summer sun over . 50 caliber machine guns, shepherding the Marine divers, who were measuring depths and gradients along various approaches from open sea to shore. Meanwhile, bikini-clad water skiers waved and shouted as they whizzed past and around us, a scene later echoed in the film “Apocalypse Now.”

Cam Ranh Bay was a magnificent natural harbor, with jungle sweeping down to the water’s edge, the only signs of human habitation a small fishing village near the bay’s entrance and an empty watch tower left over from the years of French occupation. When I returned a year later, all the vegetation had been swept away as the U.S. Navy and Air Force constructed a seaport and airfield.

After we spent several days sweeping for mines that weren’t there, our reward was to turn the tables on the Marines: we swam and frolicked on the beach alongside an abandoned pill box, while they stood guard for us. Our most serious risk that day was tripping over our beach towels.

It was only after we returned to port in the Philippines we learned that, while we were doing our beach surveys in that first week in August, the USS Maddox was engaged in what became known as the Gulf of Tonkin Incident, when the Maddox was — or was not — fired upon by North Vietnamese vessels.

While the our country’s build-up in Vietnam occurred only after an explosion the following February killed 23 Americans in barracks at Pleiku, the expectation of war had been building for months and years. I had been taking a Navy War College correspondence course in counter-insurgency, when I received my orders to the Naval Advisory Group in March; our minesweepers had made preparations for beach landings the previous summer; and the Maddox had participated in an engagement that remains controversial to this day.

We didn’t think we were “in it” until 1964 but we really had been.