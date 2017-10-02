Trump Addresses The Nation On Las Vegas Shooting

Updated at 10:50 a.m. ET

President Trump is speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. Trump had been briefed earlier in the morning on the country music festival attack and tweeted, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

More than 50 people are dead, police say, and more than 400 others were wounded. Gunfire was reported around 10:08 p.m. Sunday, according to the Clark County sheriff.

The president's schedule had called for him to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that is still the plan.

