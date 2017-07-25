Trump Continues to Criticize Attorney General Sessions in Morning Tweets

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump is keeping up pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and adviser of taking a “VERY weak” position at the Justice Department on “Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”

In a post shortly after 6 a.m. EDT, the president also said: 

The social network flares sent out from the White House followed a pattern that intensified earlier this month with Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions in an interview with The New York Times. Earlier, Trump referred to the attorney general in a tweet as “beleaguered.”” Trump has been angry that Sessions chose to recuse himself from the government’s investigation of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election.