Trump Says Montenegro Could Trigger World War III, As LePage Wraps Up Visit To Balkan Nation

President Donald Trump said Monday that Montenegro - a tiny Balkan nation that has its military sometimes train with the Maine National Guard - could cause a third world war if its “aggressive” behavior triggers a conflict between NATO and Russia.

The president’s remarks on Fox news came on the heels of Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s visit to the country to highlight trade opportunities and a 12-year old military relationship that’s part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Guard State Partnership Program.

The governor’s office has yet to release full details of the trip, but in a tweet sent early Wednesday morning, LePage cited the military partnership and said the country is a “source of stability and freedom in the Balkan region.”

As we leave Montenegro to get back to business in Maine, I thank our Montenegrin hosts @GovernmentME, our embassy @USEmbassyMNE & our Guard & Armed Forces staff who executed a great & productive trip. Montenegro’s a source of stability & freedom in the Balkan region #USpartnerMNE pic.twitter.com/U1C9OfHruO — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) July 18, 2018

President Trump expressed a different view of Montenegro during an interview with Fox News television personality Tucker Carlson. Carlson asked a number of questions about NATO, the 29-country alliance that formed after World War II to jointly protect its members against incursion by the former Soviet Union, and now, Russia.

Under the alliance, if one member of NATO is attacked, the member nations come to its defense. “Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?” Carlson asked Trump in an interview following Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I understand what you’re saying, I’ve asked the same question,” Trump responded. “You know, Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. … They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War III. But that’s the way it was set up.”

Trump’s comments about Montenegro, a member of NATO, are the latest from the U.S. president that have rattled supporters of the alliance at home and abroad.

The president’s latest remarks are also likely fuel criticism that his rhetoric will assist Putin’s anti-NATO agenda. In 2016 Montenegro authorities charged 14 Russian nationalists for an attempted coup and plot to assassinate then Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic. Djukanovic is now president of Montenegro and he met with LePage during the governor’s visit there last weekend.

Maine & Montenegro have a bright future & face similar challenges & opportunities. Pres. Đukanović & I also exchanged gifts. I presented him w/a Proclamation & Maine Granite Plaque commemorating Montenegro’s independence. He gave me a beautiful atlas #USpartnerMNE @USEmbassyMNE pic.twitter.com/Zku7TwB2nM — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) July 16, 2018

Montenegro authorities allege that the plot was sanctioned by the Russian government and an attempt to replace a pro-Western regime with one that sides with Russia.

Maine’s relationship was first signed in 2006 as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Guard State Partnership Program. Under the program, the Maine National Guard assists the Montenegrin military with training and operations. The partnership also involves cooperating with emergency response and marine patrol operations.

LePage highlighted the partnership during his visit via Twitter and announced that he was working to establish economic ties with the Balkan country. The governor is expected to return to Maine later this week.