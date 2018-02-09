Trump Wishes Former Aide Well After Accusations Of Domestic Violence

President Trump said he was surprised by allegations of domestic violence against a top aide who resigned this week. Trump praised Rob Porter's work as White House staff secretary and said he hopes the former aide goes on to a successful career elsewhere.

"We wish him well," Trump told reporters during a hastily arranged photo opportunity in the Oval Office.

Trump noted that Porter has denied the allegations of domestic abuse leveled by two of his ex-wives. He resigned abruptly this week when the allegations were made public, initially by the Daily Mail. A background check for security clearance was in progress at the time of his resignation.

At first, White House officials rallied around Porter, who described the allegations as false and "vile claims." But their public support for Porter quickly evaporated, once a photo surfaced showing one of his ex-wives with a black eye.

By Thursday morning, Porter had cleaned out his desk near the Oval Office, where he supervised the flow of paperwork to the president. Meanwhile, questions were swirling about how long his White House colleagues had known about the alleged abuse.

Trump said he was not aware of the claims before this week's news reports.

"I found out about it recently and I was surprised by it," the president said. He later added that "it was very sad when we heard about it."

Of Porter, Trump said, "It's obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House and we hope he has a wonderful career."

