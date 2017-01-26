Trump's Actions Spark Fear Among Maine Immigrants and Refugees

People who advocate for refugees and immigrants in Maine, say the community is shaken by President Donald Trump's actions this week on immigration.

"There is a lot of fear around the community, and they feel targeted and victimized," says Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, an organizer in Lewiston with the Maine People's alliance.

Trump this week signed directives on a border wall, and the cutting of federal funds for sanctuary cities.

And he's expected this week to take action that will hit close to home in Maine as he seeks to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar refugees from Syria.

A draft executive order indicates Trump will suspend issuing visas for at least 30 days to people from several predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia. Thousands of Somalis live in southern Maine -- many came to the U.S. as refugees.

Ibrahim says Trump's actions are a call for them, and others "to stand up and say, 'No, we're not accepting this. We're not accepting to refuse refugees when they're running from violence and death."

Ibrahim calls the anti-immigration actions "embarrassing," but says American values are stronger than the hate coming from the White House.