Tugboat Being Towed After Collision Sinks Off Maine Coast

The coast guard is trying to assess the potential for environmental concerns following a tugboat crash off the coast of Kennebunkport.

The coastguard responded Wednesday to a call from crewmen on the tugboat Helen Louise which alerted them of a collision with the Captain Mackintire tug they had in tow.

According to a coast guard representative, they collided during a fuel transfer but fuel did not enter the water during the transfer. The Captain Mackintire sank.

Authorities are still trying to determine how much fuel might have been spilled. Coast Guard aircraft have not spotted any ocean sheens of oil or gas in the area.

The Portland Press Herald reports another flight is scheduled for today.