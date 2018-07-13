Two Arrested While Demonstrating During Sessions' Visit

Protesters get arrested protesting AG Jeff Sessions visit to Portland today. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/78G0stbAux — Shawn Patrick Ouellette (@souellette) July 13, 2018

Police say two people were arrested while demonstrating during a visit by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Portland, Maine.

All told, about 200 people gathered outside offices that house the U.S. attorney's office on Friday. Most of those had dispersed by the time a smaller group blocked a garage entrance.

Lt. Robert Martin said two women, one from Maine, one from New York City, were arrested after they sat in front of the garage entrance and refused to leave. They're charged with criminal trespass.

Sessions was in Maine to talk about the federal response to the epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose deaths.

Protesters criticized Trump administration policies including forced separations of families at the Mexican border.