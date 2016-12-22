Underwriting Sales Representative

POSITION SUMMARY/PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Underwriting Sales Representative is responsible for developing revenue by soliciting corporate and non-profit support in the form of underwriting on radio and television as well as advertising in print and on Maine Public’s digital platforms. S/he must maintain relationships with current underwriters and actively engage in developing new business through development of marketing and media proposals for new businesses.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

  • Solicits and maintains corporate and non-profit underwriting and trade-out grants. This includes prospecting clients, writing proposals utilizing industry statistics and ratings, making sales calls and presentations, maintaining client records, and assisting with follow-up work (billing, promotion, scheduling credits, collections, etc.).
  • Assists in the development of underwriting and revenue enhancing promotion strategies, tools and activities, including but not limited to underwriter events, underwriting brochures/rate cards, media presentations, business newsletters and web site opportunities.
  • Achieves or exceeds monthly, quarterly and annual revenue budget goals.
  • Solicits and sells advertising space in Experience Magazine and on Maine Public's digital platforms.
  • May work as on-air talent and assists as needed in the organization’s campaigns and other fundraising efforts.
  • Completes required paperwork/system updates and regularly attends sales meetings and trainings.
  • Other reasonably related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE/TRAINING/SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Bachelor's degree preferred.
  • Three to five years’ experience in development, fundraising, sales or marketing required.
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills required.
  • Knowledge of Nielsen and other media rating research tools preferred.
  • Knowledge of broadcast advertising sales and service preferred.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Position requires significant use of a computer and video display terminal.
  • Position requires sitting or standing for extended periods of time.

CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSES/REGISTRATIONS REQUIRED:

  • A valid driver's license is required.

OTHER:

  • Hours vary as necessary for special events and activities; will include evenings and weekends.
  • Occasional regional travel for client meetings may be required.

To be considered for this position, submit a letter of interest and your current resume to apply@mpbn.net no later than noon Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

