POSITION SUMMARY/PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The Underwriting Sales Representative is responsible for developing revenue by soliciting corporate and non-profit support in the form of underwriting on radio and television as well as advertising in print and on Maine Public’s digital platforms. S/he must maintain relationships with current underwriters and actively engage in developing new business through development of marketing and media proposals for new businesses.
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Solicits and maintains corporate and non-profit underwriting and trade-out grants. This includes prospecting clients, writing proposals utilizing industry statistics and ratings, making sales calls and presentations, maintaining client records, and assisting with follow-up work (billing, promotion, scheduling credits, collections, etc.).
- Assists in the development of underwriting and revenue enhancing promotion strategies, tools and activities, including but not limited to underwriter events, underwriting brochures/rate cards, media presentations, business newsletters and web site opportunities.
- Achieves or exceeds monthly, quarterly and annual revenue budget goals.
- Solicits and sells advertising space in Experience Magazine and on Maine Public's digital platforms.
- May work as on-air talent and assists as needed in the organization’s campaigns and other fundraising efforts.
- Completes required paperwork/system updates and regularly attends sales meetings and trainings.
- Other reasonably related duties as assigned.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE/TRAINING/SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Bachelor's degree preferred.
- Three to five years’ experience in development, fundraising, sales or marketing required.
- Excellent communication and organizational skills required.
- Knowledge of Nielsen and other media rating research tools preferred.
- Knowledge of broadcast advertising sales and service preferred.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Position requires significant use of a computer and video display terminal.
- Position requires sitting or standing for extended periods of time.
CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSES/REGISTRATIONS REQUIRED:
- A valid driver's license is required.
OTHER:
- Hours vary as necessary for special events and activities; will include evenings and weekends.
- Occasional regional travel for client meetings may be required.
To be considered for this position, submit a letter of interest and your current resume to apply@mpbn.net no later than noon Tuesday, January 17, 2017.