POSITION SUMMARY/PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Underwriting Sales Representative is responsible for developing revenue by soliciting corporate and non-profit support in the form of underwriting on radio and television as well as advertising in print and on Maine Public’s digital platforms. S/he must maintain relationships with current underwriters and actively engage in developing new business through development of marketing and media proposals for new businesses.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Solicits and maintains corporate and non-profit underwriting and trade-out grants. This includes prospecting clients, writing proposals utilizing industry statistics and ratings, making sales calls and presentations, maintaining client records, and assisting with follow-up work (billing, promotion, scheduling credits, collections, etc.).

Assists in the development of underwriting and revenue enhancing promotion strategies, tools and activities, including but not limited to underwriter events, underwriting brochures/rate cards, media presentations, business newsletters and web site opportunities.

Achieves or exceeds monthly, quarterly and annual revenue budget goals.

Solicits and sells advertising space in Experience Magazine and on Maine Public's digital platforms.

May work as on-air talent and assists as needed in the organization’s campaigns and other fundraising efforts.

Completes required paperwork/system updates and regularly attends sales meetings and trainings.

Other reasonably related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE/TRAINING/SKILLS REQUIRED:

Bachelor's degree preferred.

Three to five years’ experience in development, fundraising, sales or marketing required.

Excellent communication and organizational skills required.

Knowledge of Nielsen and other media rating research tools preferred.

Knowledge of broadcast advertising sales and service preferred.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Position requires significant use of a computer and video display terminal.

Position requires sitting or standing for extended periods of time.

CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSES/REGISTRATIONS REQUIRED:

A valid driver's license is required.

OTHER:

Hours vary as necessary for special events and activities; will include evenings and weekends.

Occasional regional travel for client meetings may be required.

To be considered for this position, submit a letter of interest and your current resume to apply@mpbn.net no later than noon Tuesday, January 17, 2017.