Unemployment Down Slightly Again In Maine In January

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate fell slightly in January to 3 percent.



The Labor Department says the unemployment rate was down from 3.1 percent for December and 3.4 percent a year ago. The department says the state's rate of unemployment has been below 4 percent for 26 consecutive months, which is the longest stretch since the current methodology was put in place in 1976.



The nationwide unemployment rate of 4.1 percent in January was the same as the previous month. New England's average was 3.7 percent for the month.