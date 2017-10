Irwin Gratz talks with "Hidden Brain" host Shankar Vedantam.

This Sunday, Maine Public Radio debuts “Hidden Brain” with Shankar Vedantum. Shanker has been exploring the social sciences in segments for NPR’s Morning Edition program, along with a “Hidden Brain” podcast. He talked with Maine Public Radio’s Irwin Gratz about his new show, which will run for one hour, and air Sunday mornings at 11 on Maine Public Radio.