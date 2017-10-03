US Defends Decision To Kick Out Cuban Diplomats

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. is working to "ensure equity'' between the United States and Cuba by kicking out 15 of its diplomats.



Tillerson is defending his decision to order Havana to withdraw the diplomats. He says the decision was made "due to Cuba's failure to take appropriate steps to protect our diplomats.'' He's referring to unexplained attacks in Havana that have harmed at least 22 American government workers and their family members.



Tillerson says the U.S. is maintaining diplomatic relations and will cooperate with Cuba while the investigation continues. But he says his decision to withdraw 60 percent of U.S. diplomats from the embassy in Havana will remain in effect until Cuba can ensure that American diplomats there are safe.



He says that move is needed to "minimize the number of diplomats at risk of exposure to harm.''

