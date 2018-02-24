U.S. Men's Curling Takes On Sweden In The Gold Medal Final [LIVE UPDATES]

The U.S. men's curling team will make history on Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, playing in the first gold medal curling game ever to feature an American team. Led by John Shuster, the U.S. takes on Sweden at 3:30 p.m. KT — 1:30 a.m. ET.

As a nation of nascent curling fans looks on, we'll be updating this story from the Gangneung Curling Center in South Korea. (If you're new to curling, skip to the bottom of this page for some tips.)

When these two teams played early in the tournament, Sweden opened with four points in its first end and never looked back, beating the U.S. team 10-4. That game was called after eight ends, after Sweden put it out of reach. But that was a week ago; since then, the U.S. team has gained momentum and confidence as it knocked off strong opponents.

Sweden and the U.S. took very different paths to get here. The Americans fought their way back into the playoffs after starting 2-4; the Swedes have lost only two games in Pyeongchang.

The Americans reached the final by edging Canada in a close-fought 5-3 game that saw Canada edge forward – only to have the Americans, led by skipper John Shuster, claw them back. And late in the game, the U.S. team snagged two points that put them into the final.

The U.S. team is made up of Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, with Joe Polo as the alternate.

The Swedish team is led by Niklas Edin, along with Oskar Eridsson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren, and the alternate Henrik Leek.

It's been a terrific run for the Swedish national curling team – both the men's and women's squads are in gold-medal finals this weekend. The Swedish men won bronze in the 2014 Sochi Olympics; they've never won gold.

The women's final, between Sweden and South Korea, will be played on Sunday morning in South Korea – at 9 a.m., or 7 p.m. ET Saturday night in the U.S.

This year's tournament in Pyeongchang comes on the 20th anniversary of curling's return as an official Olympic event. It was part of the original slate of sports when the Winter Olympics began in 1924, but it was eliminated after only three nations entered. Sweden was one of them, winning silver.

A Quick Guide to Curling:

Games comprise 10 ends, with both teams delivering eight stones in each end. It's a huge advantage to deliver "the hammer" – the last stone of an end.

Curling is played on a sheet of ice that's 150 feet long and nearly 16.5 feet wide. Each stone is a 42-pound (or up to 44-pound) chunk of granite selected from Ailsa Craig, an island in Scotland.

The target area on the sheet is the house. The bullseye is called the button – and it's bisected by the center line and the tee line. The object is to finish an end with your stones closest to the button than the other team's. Each stone that's closer than the opponents' brings one point.

Teams are called "rinks" – for the U.S., the John Shuster rink is in the final, for instance.

The games often last 2-3 hours. Each team has four players and an alternate (who usually sits with the coach just off the playing area)

