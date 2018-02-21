U.S. Men's Hockey Team Is Bounced From Olympic Tournament After Losing Shootout

The U.S. men's hockey team narrowly lost to the Czech Republic in a tight quarterfinal game that ended in a penalty shootout at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics tournament on Wednesday.

The final score was 3-2, after the Americans were unable to get the puck past Czech goalie Pavel Francouz. In the five-round shootout, only one player managed to score: Petr Koukal of the Czech Republic.

With the win, the Czech Republic advances to the semifinals in the Olympics tournament. The Czech team outshot the U.S., 29-20 in the game at the Gangneung Hockey Center.

The shootout was declared after a 10-minute sudden-death overtime failed to produce a winner.

Each team had scored two goals in the first two periods; the third period was scoreless, despite two penalties on the Czechs that gave the Americans power-play opportunities to score.

The U.S.'s Ryan Donato scored the first goal of the match early in the first period – but the Czech Republic answered with its own goal, and then another, to go up 2-1.

Jim Slater scored an equalizing shorthanded goal midway through the match, on an assist from Brian O'Neill. The Czech team had a one-player advantage at the time due to a tripping foul that was called on Mark Arcobello.

