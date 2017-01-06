FORT KENT, Maine - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing grants and loans totaling more than $11 million to six communities in rural Maine to improve infrastructure and facilities.
The largest of the awards is $4.6 million to Winter Harbor Utility District to upgrade the district's wastewater treatment facility and collection system. Half of the award is a grant and the other half is a loan.
Kennebec Montessori School will receive a loan of $700,000 to construct an addition to an existing school in Fairfield. Fish River Rural Health is slated to get a $1.35 million loan to construct a medical facility in Fort Kent.
USDA Rural Development State Director Virginia Manuel says the awards will help improve health care, mental health programs and wastewater infrastructure in rural parts of the state.
USDA Giving More Than $11M in Grants, Loans in Rural Maine
FORT KENT, Maine - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing grants and loans totaling more than $11 million to six communities in rural Maine to improve infrastructure and facilities.