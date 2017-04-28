USM Gets Go-Ahead for $80 Million Capital Campaign

University of Maine System Trustees have approved a first step in the University of Southern Maine's master plan: They've given the green light to an $80 million capital campaign.

Most of that money will pay for construction of a 1,000-seat performing arts center on the Portland campus. USM President Glenn Cummings says the facility will serve several functions.

"Our music program, for example, is considered one of the best small music programs in the country. Our theater program is excellent," Cummings says. "Our music theater-program together are very impressive. We have a very strong arts department. But they're landlocked somewhat out in Gorham."

Cummings also says the school will also look to the "creative Portland" study the city is undertaking. He says USM is hearing the city needs more gallery space, something that might be accommodated in the new performing arts center.

Other money raised by the capital campaign would go to improving athletic facilities at USM and creating new scholarships.