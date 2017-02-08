USS New Hampshire Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for Maintenance

KITTERY, Maine _ The nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire has arrived at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work.



The New Hampshire, which arrived Wednesday, is the fifth Virginia-class submarine and the third U.S. Navy ship to be named in honor of the state of New Hampshire.



It is designed to excel in anti-submarine, anti-ship and strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



The New Hampshire was commissioned Oct. 25, 2008 at the shipyard. Its home port is in Groton, Connecticut.



It returned from its latest deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility on Nov. 9, where it executed the Chief of Naval Operations' maritime strategy in supporting national security interests and maritime security operations. Its crew conducted port visits in Haakonsvern, Norway; Faslane, Scotland; and Brest, France.