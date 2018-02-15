Verso Paper to Add Jobs at Mill in Jay

Verso Thursday announced that it plans to upgrade and restart the No.3 paper machine at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay later this year, creating around 120 new full-time jobs.

Verso spokesperson Kathi Rowzie says the machine will be used to manufacture a variety of packaging products rather than the graphic papers formerly produced on the machine.

“We expect the machines to restart in the third quarter of this year,” says Rowzie.

Total cost for the project is $17 Million. $4 Million of that is state money awarded by the Maine Technology Institute through a challenge grant.

Rowzie says people interested in applying for one of the new jobs should be on the lookout for ads in local newspapers and other media in the coming weeks.

Currently, Verso employs around 400 people in Jay.